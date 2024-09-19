Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Drops By 8.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 91,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $411,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

