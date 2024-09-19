Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

