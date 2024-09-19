Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.59.
Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.