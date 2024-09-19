Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Drops By 9.4%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of First Capital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Capital Stock Up 5.2 %
FCAP stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 10,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The company has a market cap of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $34.22.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%.
First Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
