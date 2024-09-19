Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 5.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.89 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
