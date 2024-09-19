Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 5.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.89 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.