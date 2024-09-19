Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 9.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 22,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,890. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

