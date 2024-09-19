Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Grows By 6.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

