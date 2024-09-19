Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Grows By 6.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
About Forafric Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.