Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Grows By 6.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $590,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 123,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.