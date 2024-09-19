Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 9.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period.

Grifols Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 560,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

