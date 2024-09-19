Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Expands By 8.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of HMY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

