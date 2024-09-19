Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Drops By 5.9%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.