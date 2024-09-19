Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Decreases By 8.4%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 455,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,903. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

