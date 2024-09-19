Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Declines By 8.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.8 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.45.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.