Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Declines By 8.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.8 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.45.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.