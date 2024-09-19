Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Expands By 6.7%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,102,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,032,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,021.0 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of KSANF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.
About Kansai Paint
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Paint
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.