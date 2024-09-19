Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Expands By 6.7%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,102,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,032,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,021.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of KSANF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

