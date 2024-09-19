Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Decreases By 5.2%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.
Keyence Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $462.61 on Thursday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $510.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.84.
About Keyence
