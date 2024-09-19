Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Decreases By 5.2%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.

Keyence Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $462.61 on Thursday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $341.00 and a twelve month high of $510.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.84.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

