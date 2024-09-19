Shuja Keen Sells 15,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56.

Shares of IBEX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 218,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

