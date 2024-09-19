Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

