Sidoti Csr Comments on Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Orion Group Stock Down 1.5 %

ORN stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 86,235 shares in the company, valued at $521,721.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 15,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,071.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,953 shares of company stock worth $216,658. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

