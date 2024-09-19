Sienna Gestion Buys 1,949 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sienna Gestion grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 442,229 shares of company stock valued at $410,002,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $905.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.