Sienna Gestion Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

UBER stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

