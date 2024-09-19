Sienna Gestion Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

