Sienna Gestion Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.