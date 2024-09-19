Sienna Gestion Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

