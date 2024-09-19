Sienna Gestion Purchases Shares of 156,978 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $806,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

