Sienna Gestion Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sienna Gestion grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $213.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,205 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

