Sienna Gestion Takes $4.60 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sienna Gestion bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
