SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 289,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 962,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.91.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
