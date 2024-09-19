SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 289,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 962,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.