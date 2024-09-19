SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
SIGA stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $568.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
