Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

