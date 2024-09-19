Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.35% of Signet Jewelers worth $213,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $93.18 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,789. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

