Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Down 7.1%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 11,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 27,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

