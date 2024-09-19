Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Silver Predator Corp. (CVE:SPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 166.55, a quick ratio of 65.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25.

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Platoro West Holdings Inc and changed its name to Silver Predator Corp.

