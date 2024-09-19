Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 50%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 549,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 231,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
