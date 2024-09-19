SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 891,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

