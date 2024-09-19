SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.55. 1,496,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,423,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 347.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

