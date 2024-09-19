SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 1,006,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,839,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.07 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

