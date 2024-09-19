Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

