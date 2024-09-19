Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $101,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

