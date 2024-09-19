Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans Dividend of $0.99

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9931 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89.
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %
SPXCY traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $135.63.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What are earnings reports?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.