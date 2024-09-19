Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.17

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Skillcast Group Stock Performance
LON:SKL opened at GBX 49 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.84 million, a PE ratio of -4,900.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Skillcast Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.09 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).
Skillcast Group Company Profile
