Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 96,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 51,585 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.65.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sky Harbour Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.