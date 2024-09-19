Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.88. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 34,187 shares traded.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $852.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
Further Reading
