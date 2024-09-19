Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.88. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 34,187 shares traded.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $852.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.