Skylands Capital LLC Sells 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

