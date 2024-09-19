Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.58. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,871.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

