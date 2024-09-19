SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

