SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,478 in the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

