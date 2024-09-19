SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 493 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

