SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to an inline rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.1 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.