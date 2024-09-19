SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 4,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

