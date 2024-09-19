SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.3% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 804,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

