Smiths News’ (SNWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Smiths News Stock Performance

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 58.69 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £139.15 million, a P/E ratio of 644.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.23.

Get Smiths News alerts:

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.