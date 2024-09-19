Smiths News’ (SNWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.
Smiths News Stock Performance
LON:SNWS opened at GBX 58.69 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £139.15 million, a P/E ratio of 644.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.23.
About Smiths News
